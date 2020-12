Chicago Cubs to trade Yu Darvish, Victor Caratini to San Diego Padres for Zach Davies, 4 prospects: ESPN

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs are set to trade starting pitcher Yu Darvish and catcher Victor Caratini to the San Diego Padres in exchange for a starting pitcher and four prospects, sources tell ESPN. Darvish, 34, made 12 starts last season, going 803 with a 2.01 ERA in 76 innings.Last season was Darvish's third season with the Cubs after signing a six-year, $126 million contract.In return, the Cubs will get starting pitcher Zach Davies, 27, who was 7-4 last season with the Padres with a 2.73 ERA. Davies is set to be a free agent after the 2021 season.The Cubs will also be getting four minor league prospects from the Padres: outfielders Owen Caissie, 18, and Ismael Mena, 18 and shortstops Reggie Preciado, 17, and Yeison Santana, 20.