Sports

Chicago Cubs to trade Yu Darvish, Victor Caratini to San Diego Padres for Zach Davies, 4 prospects: ESPN

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs are set to trade starting pitcher Yu Darvish and catcher Victor Caratini to the San Diego Padres in exchange for a starting pitcher and four prospects, sources tell ESPN.

Darvish, 34, made 12 starts last season, going 803 with a 2.01 ERA in 76 innings.

Last season was Darvish's third season with the Cubs after signing a six-year, $126 million contract.

In return, the Cubs will get starting pitcher Zach Davies, 27, who was 7-4 last season with the Padres with a 2.73 ERA. Davies is set to be a free agent after the 2021 season.

The Cubs will also be getting four minor league prospects from the Padres: outfielders Owen Caissie, 18, and Ismael Mena, 18 and shortstops Reggie Preciado, 17, and Yeison Santana, 20.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan diego padreschicago cubs
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tinley Park teen dies from COVID-19 days after diagnosis
Fate of Trump's $2,000 checks now rests with GOP-led Senate
Winter storm could dump 1-4 inches of snow
COVID vaccine supersite opens at Malcolm X College
Rockford bowling alley shooting victims ID'd, suspect held without bond
Chicago police search for car involved in hit-and-run investigation
Beloved Chicago basketball coach dies of COVID-19
Show More
These stores will be open on New Year's Eve
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Victim of botched Chicago police raid cancels meeting with mayor
Woman falsely accuses Black teen of stealing phone in NYC hotel
Nashville bombing suspect: 'The world is never going to forget me'
More TOP STORIES News