Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo World Series gloves up for auction

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ultimate Cubs fans will have a chance to own a piece of Cubs history!
If you've got some extra cash you can bid this week on two iconic pieces of Chicago Cubs World Series memorabilia.
The gloves that Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo used to complete the final out in the 2016 World Series are up for auction.
Current bidding has surpassed $460,000 on the Goldin Auctions website.
Experts said the gloves are estimated to go for around $750,000.
The auction takes place Thursday night in Chicago
