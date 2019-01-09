SPORTS

Prep Sports: Curie beats Bogan, 78-70, after tight game

Curie's boys' basketball team beat Bogan, 78-70, after tight game on Tuesday.

Two of Chicago's best high school boys' basketball teams faced on Tuesday.

Curie Metropolitan traveled to Bogan and it was a tight game for three quarters. In the end, Curie bested Bogan, 78-70.

Curie was led by Kanas State recruit DaJuan Gordon and the outside shooting of Ramean Hinton.

"It was good because my sophomore year we lost to the same team in the championship, the city playoffs. It's just revenge back," Gordon said

It was a big conference win for Curie, which will keep their No. 1 ranking in the Chicago Sun-Times poll.

"It was a huge win for us. It was a battle for first place in the conference, but more important, these kids have been playing with each other and against each other for four years so this was a huge win for the program," said Curie head coach Mike Oliver said.

He added: "That's huge for the conference. That put us in first place. And anytime you can win the south Central conference, that's huge for the program. I feel good about our performance. These kids
have been fighting all year. This is a real good group of guys. And they work hard all year so I owe all this to them and I'm excited for these kids cause they stuck to the game plan and they've been working hard for us all year, so it's huge for us."
