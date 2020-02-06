Curie High School basketball coach Mike Oliver removed after alleged altercation with student

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago high school boys basketball coach has been removed from his job after allegedly getting into an altercation with a student.Chicago Public Schools said Coach Mike Oliver has been removed from his post at Curie Metro High School in Archer Heights.CPS released a statement, saying, "Mike Oliver was removed from his position following an allegation of a physical altercation with a student. The CPS Office of Student Protections and Title IX is investigating the allegation and ensuring supports are available to the student."Details about the incident have not been released.Oliver has coached the Condors for 27 seasons and is also a security guard at the school.