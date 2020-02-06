Sports

Curie High School basketball coach Mike Oliver removed after alleged altercation with student

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago high school boys basketball coach has been removed from his job after allegedly getting into an altercation with a student.

Chicago Public Schools said Coach Mike Oliver has been removed from his post at Curie Metro High School in Archer Heights.

CPS released a statement, saying, "Mike Oliver was removed from his position following an allegation of a physical altercation with a student. The CPS Office of Student Protections and Title IX is investigating the allegation and ensuring supports are available to the student."

Details about the incident have not been released.

Oliver has coached the Condors for 27 seasons and is also a security guard at the school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagoarcher heightschicago public schoolshigh school sportsbasketball
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Up to 5 inches of snow possible by Thursday morning
ER workers tested for coronavirus after Chicago woman diagnosed at hospital
New Lincoln Park HS interim administrator resigns over misconduct allegation
Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks charity celebrates 5th anniversary
Adorable Golden Retriever breaks world record fitting 6 tennis balls in mouth
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow continues Thursday morning
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
Show More
5-year-old boy, grandfather killed in Cicero fire memorialized
Customers say DevaCurl products made their hair fall out
Record high Lake Michigan January water level causing series erosion damage
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's daughter explains ripping of Trump's speech
After Iowa caucus debacle, should Illinois be first presidential test in nation?
More TOP STORIES News