Daily Herald: Cubs' new coaching staff

Joe Maddon is starting his fourth season with the Cubs and the new coaching staff he assembled. The key changes: Chili Davis as Hitting Coach; Jim Hickey as Pitching Coach; Will Venable as First Base Coach; and Brian Butterfield as Third Base Coach. None of them were here in 2016, so there's a freshness to their approach, and the energy at the starting of spring training was evident.

Daily Herald reporter Bruce Miles joined ABC7 to talk about the new look of the Cubs' coaching staff.

