Damir Kreilach's brace powers RealSalt Lake past Chicago Fire

Damir Kreilach scored a goal in each half and helped Real Salt Lake extend their home unbeaten streak to 11 games with a 2-1 win over the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.Salt Lake (10-9-4, 34 points) snapped a three game winless streak overall. The club is two points behind Sporting Kansas City and Los Angeles FC, who are tied for third place in the Western Conference, and three back of the Portland Timbers, who beat the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.Bastian Schweinsteiger scored Chicago's lone goal. It wasn't enough to prevent the Fire (6-13-5, 23 points) from losing a franchise record sixth consecutive game. Chicago also allowed multiple goals for a franchise record seventh straight match.RSL finished with a 15-11 advantage in total shots. Salt Lake put 10 of those chances on frame, to just four by Chicago.Salt Lake got on the board just before halftime courtesy of a header from Kreilach in the third minute of first-half stoppage time. Jefferson Savarino sent a cross to the midfielder at the top of the 6-yard box. He jumped into the air and headed the ball forward, blasting it right down the middle for an easy goal.It helped RSL get something positive out of an otherwise frustrating half. Salt Lake controlled possession 71 percent of the time in the first 45 minutes, but compiled just a 6-5 advantage in total shots.Schweinsteiger leveled it for Chicago in the 48th minute. He rocketed a shot between two defenders from about 30 yards out and threaded it inside the near post to RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando's left.Kreilach got the brace in the 75th minute to put RSL back on top. This time around, Joao Plata crossed it to him deep inside the 6-yard box. Kreilach one-touched the ball with his right foot, flicking it in at the back post for the easy goal.