Dashcam video shows crash NBA star Stephen Curry was involved in

Dashcam video obtained by TMZ Sports shows the crash Warriors star Stephen Curry was involved in on Highway 24 in Oakland. (Video by TMZSports.com)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Dashcam video obtained by TMZ shows the crash Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was involved in on Highway 24 in Oakland.


You can see the crash on the left of your screen.

A car went across all lanes of traffic on Highway 24 in Oakland Friday and clipped the front of Curry's car, then both cars hit the center divider.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland
A car spun out exiting the Caldecott Tunnel on Hwy 24, then hit Stephen Curry, who was then rear-ended by another car.



Officials say about 10 minutes later, another car lost control and slammed into Curry's car.

There were no major injuries.

VIDEO: Warriors' 'Dance Cam Mom" wishes Stephen Curry well after car crash

Officials say everyone involved was wearing their seatbelts.

