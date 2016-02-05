SPORTS

Dave Mirra, BMX icon, found dead in North Carolina

BMX icon Dave Mirra died at 41. Greenville police said they responded to a call for an apparent suicide about 4 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2016.

GREENVILLE, N.C. --
BMX icon and North Carolina resident Dave Mirra is dead at 41.

X-Games athlete Dave Mirra poses in the half-pipe at his training facility in Greenville, N.C. Friday, June 24, 2005.


Greenville police said they responded to a call for an apparent suicide about 4 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival to the home on Pinewood Road, officers found Mirra with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to police, Mirra was visiting friends in the area before the incident.

Mirra is considered a trailblazer in the BMX world. He is credited with bringing the sport to the city of Greenville, now home to many professional BMX riders.

Mirra is survived by his wife and two children.



If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you are encouraged to seek help through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-TALK.
