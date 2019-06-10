Sports

'Please be Superman one more time': Travis Shaw, Alex Rodriguez and more send well wishes to David Ortiz

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- The sports world is reeling after learning that Boston Red Sox icon David Ortiz was shot in a bar in the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz is hospitalized and his condition is stable after the shooting, which happened Sunday, Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said.

His former team was among the first organizations to react to the news, writing in a statement, "We have offered David's family all available resources to aid in his recovery and will continue to keep them in our hearts."


Former Red Sox teammate Travis Shaw wrote, "Please be Superman one more time."


Athletes and sports analysts from Major League Baseball and beyond also shared their thoughts and prayers.











