'Please be Superman one more time': Travis Shaw, Alex Rodriguez and more send well wishes to David Ortiz

Please be Superman one more time @davidortiz ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿป ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿป ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿป , please. pic.twitter.com/pPQnlHemA1 — Travis Shaw (@travis_shaw21) June 10, 2019

Iโ€™m at peace knowing you out of danger; you a strong man Compai, canโ€™t wait to hear your voice. My thoughts and prayers are with you, see you soon.

Me siento tranquilo de saber que estรกs fuera de peligro, usted es fuerte Compai, ya quiero oรญrle la voz. Orando, nos vemos pronto pic.twitter.com/jdSnNsM7eI — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 10, 2019

Anxiously waiting for more news. In the meantime, only prayers for @davidortiz, Tiffany and their family. https://t.co/IlE2v4g38t — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) June 10, 2019

A guy who takes care of people all over the world and has made an impact on so many. Was there for me with my brother and he will be back being Big Papi! Thoughts and Prayers from my family to you and yours! #PAPI — Blake Aubry Swihart (@BLAKESWIHART_1) June 10, 2019

Prayers for my brother @davidortiz ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿฝ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿฝ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿฝ...hearing all this news is so dishearteningโ˜น๏ธ — Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) June 10, 2019

Thoughts and prayers going out to @davidortiz... ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿผ — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) June 10, 2019

The whole world is PRAYING for you @davidortiz ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿฝ STAY STRONG BROTHA!!๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ด SO SAD!! BLESSINGSโœ๏ธ

El mundo entero esta orando por ti #bigpapi ๐Ÿ™๐ŸฝVAMO ARRIBA FORTALEZA HERMANO!!

BENDICIONES!!โœ๏ธ pic.twitter.com/SQ2TA8a5um — Bengie Molina (@BengieMolina1) June 10, 2019

Praying for my man big Papi. Not a better person Iโ€™ve ever met in baseball. Pulling for you ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿฟ pic.twitter.com/3dQBEtQmB0 — Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) June 10, 2019

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- The sports world is reeling after learning that Boston Red Sox icon David Ortiz was shot in a bar in the Dominican Republic.Ortiz is hospitalized and his condition is stable after the shooting, which happened Sunday, Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said His former team was among the first organizations to react to the news, writing in a statement, "We have offered David's family all available resources to aid in his recovery and will continue to keep them in our hearts."Former Red Sox teammate Travis Shaw wrote, "Please be Superman one more time."Athletes and sports analysts from Major League Baseball and beyond also shared their thoughts and prayers.