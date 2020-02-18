Sports

Daytona 500 crash sends Ryan Newman to hospital, injuries not life-threatening; Denny Hamlin wins race

SAN FRANCISCO -- NASCAR's Daytona 500 ended with a violent crash after the race was pushed back a day due to rain.

During the final lap on Monday, Ryan Newman was leading when he wrecked and crossed the finish line with his car on its roof, engulfed in flames.

Safety crews rushed to Newman's No. 6 Ford and worked to extricate the 42-year-old driver from his seat. The car was on fire as it skidded to a stop and had to be turned onto its tires before they could get him out.

Newman was taken to Halifax Medical Center for treatment. In a tweet, NASCAR said he is in serious condition but doctors said his injuries are not life-threatening.

"We appreciate your thoughts and prayer and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time," the tweet continued.



Due to this wreck, Denny Hamlin was able to take the leader position and win the Daytona 500 for the third time. He beat Ryan Blaney to the finish line in the second-closest finish in race history.

Hamlin is the first back-to-back Daytona winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridacar crashnascaru.s. & worldrace carcrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump deploys Border Patrol agents to sanctuary cities, including Chicago
3 shot, 1 fatally, in tunnel between CTA Red, Blue lines at Jackson stop
Starved Rock killer, 80, to be released decades after 1960 triple-killing
Dense Fog Advisory in effect for entire Chicago area overnight
Guns, ammo confiscated from car at United Center before NBA All-Star Game
After Illinois attack by Russian hackers in 2016, feds spotlight state in 2020
Pediatric cancer patients surprised with dream trip to Cubs' spring training
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain ends, patchy fog overnight
Bronzeville woman loses more than $2K in secret shopper scam
Foxx says Smollett case shouldn't define her record as Cook Co. State's Attorney
Metra Electric schedule changes coming, rider input wanted
2nd grader dies from flu complications
More TOP STORIES News