Daytona 500 crash sends Ryan Newman to hospital, Denny Hamlin wins race

Ryan Newman (6) goes airborne after crashing into Corey LaJoie (32) during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

SAN FRANCISCO -- NASCAR's Daytona 500 ended with a violent crash after the race was pushed back a day due to rain.

During the final lap on Monday, Ryan Newman was leading when he wrecked and crossed the finish line with his car on its roof, engulfed in flames.

According to ESPN, Newman was removed from his car and taken to a local hospital. However, his condition is unknown at this time.

Due to this wreck, Denny Hamlin was able to take the leader position and win the Daytona 500 for the third time. He beat Ryan Blaney to the finish line in the second-closest finish in race history.

Hamlin is the first back-to-back Daytona winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995.
