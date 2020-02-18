Daytona 500 crash sends Ryan Newman to hospital, injuries not life-threatening; Denny Hamlin wins race

First a foremost I want to give well wishes and prayers to @RyanJNewman. I had absolutely NO IDEA of the severity of the crash until I got to victory lane. There’s very little communication after the finish and i had already unhooked my radio. It’s not anyone’s fault. 🙏Rocket — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) February 18, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO -- NASCAR's Daytona 500 ended with a violent crash after the race was pushed back a day due to rain.During the final lap on Monday, Ryan Newman was leading when he wrecked and crossed the finish line with his car on its roof, engulfed in flames.Safety crews rushed to Newman's No. 6 Ford and worked to extricate the 42-year-old driver from his seat. The car was on fire as it skidded to a stop and had to be turned onto its tires before they could get him out.Newman was taken to Halifax Medical Center for treatment. In a tweet, NASCAR said he is in serious condition but doctors said his injuries are not life-threatening."We appreciate your thoughts and prayer and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time," the tweet continued.Due to this wreck, Denny Hamlin was able to take the leader position and win the Daytona 500 for the third time. He beat Ryan Blaney to the finish line in the second-closest finish in race history.Hamlin is the first back-to-back Daytona winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995.