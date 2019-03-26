Sports

Diamondbacks RF Steven Souza Jr. injures left knee

PHOENIX -- Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Steven Souza Jr. injured his left knee when he slipped on home plate while scoring a run during an exhibition game against the Chicago White Sox.

Souza's plastic cleats skidded across the plate as he scored from second base in the fourth inning Monday night, and he immediately fell to the ground holding his leg. Souza put no pressure on his left leg while being helped off the field by two Arizona trainers. He was scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday, the team said.

Souza missed two months last season with a torn right pectoral muscle. He hit .220 with five homers and 29 RBI in 72 games for the Diamondbacks.

