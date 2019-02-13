SPORTS

Spring Training 2019: Dionne's Notebook: Cubs pitchers, catchers get to work on Day 1 of spring training

By
In Wednesday's "Dionne's Notebook," ABC7 sports reporter Dionne Miller and ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers talked about what they saw on Day 1 of Cubs spring training as the pitchers and catchers put in their first official workout in sunny Mesa.

A big highlight is pitcher Yu Darvish, who is both mentally and physically healthy. Darvish said he is feeling comfortable and ready to win some games for the Cubs.

Miller and Rogers, who both have covered seven spring trainings, gives some insight into what six-weeks of spring training is like for the players and reporters. And they explain why Manager Joe Maddon has stopped drinking.
