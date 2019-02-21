EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5144443" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Spring Training 2019: Dionne's Notebook: Full Cubs squad reports

In Thursday's "Dionne's Notebook," ABC7 sports reporter Dionne Miller and ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers braved the "storm" to talk about the projection of an 80-win season for the Cubs.

Kris Bryant made it abundantly clear - with his bat - that his balky left shoulder of last season is completely healed.Bryant had been one of the most impressive players in Chicago Cubs camp leading up to the first day position players needed to report this week. He put on a show in batting practice and looked smooth in the field while working out on the back fields.In Wednesday's "Dionne's Notebook," ABC7 sports reporters Dionne Miller and Sahadav Sharma from The Athletic talked about Kris Bryant looking like himself again, Iann Happ growing up and Joe Maddon's endless cup of bulletproof coffee.