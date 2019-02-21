Bryant had been one of the most impressive players in Chicago Cubs camp leading up to the first day position players needed to report this week. He put on a show in batting practice and looked smooth in the field while working out on the back fields.
In Wednesday's "Dionne's Notebook," ABC7 sports reporters Dionne Miller and Sahadav Sharma from The Athletic talked about Kris Bryant looking like himself again, Iann Happ growing up and Joe Maddon's endless cup of bulletproof coffee.
RELATED: Dionne's Notebook: Cubs full squad reports to spring training
RELATED: Dionne's Notebook: Cubs rain-soaked workouts in Mesa