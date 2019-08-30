Sports

7-foot Mike Ditka bobblehead to be on display in Millennium Park over Labor Day weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's the return of a Bears legend...sort of.

Starting Friday, a 7-foot tall Mike Ditka Bobblehead will be on display at Millennium Park through the Labor Day weekend.

It will be near the Washington Street entrance. On Monday, the bobblehead will be moved to Soldier Field ahead of the Bears season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

The Ditka bobblehead is one of 13 that will appear around the city throughout the centennial season. The bobbleheads are made out of high-density foam and weigh between 150-200 pounds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagoloopchicago bears
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman dies on tracks at CTA Red Line Roosevelt station; 2 CTA workers hospitalized
Woman found shot in backyard of Lockport home
Woman sexually assaulted on Museum Campus, police say
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida, now Category 2
Lightfoot says city faces $838M budget deficit
Woman carjacked in Harwood Heights Portillo's drive-thru
Body recovered from Chicago River on SW Side
Show More
Illinois awards 1st licenses to sell recreational marijuana
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cooler Friday
Gas station accidentally sets price to 28 cents a gallon
Woman gave birth in jail cell with no medical help: Lawsuit
Teen charged in Edgewater beating that critically injured man
More TOP STORIES News