SPORTS

Fans blame rapper Drake for Alabama's championship loss to Clemson

EMBED </>More Videos

Fans are jokingly saying that each time Drake supports a team, they lose.

SANTA CLARA, California --
Is there such thing as a "Drake curse?"

Fans have been joking on social media after Clemson won the College Football Playoff National Championship, saying rapper Drake jinxed Alabama.

After the new year, Drake posted a video wearing an Alabama sweatshirt talking about resolutions.

"All that resolution stuff is great. All that mental talk to yourself is great. But what you got to do on the 1st, you got to get up and actually do it," Drake said in the video at the gym.

RELATED: Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
EMBED More News Videos

A young heart patient from suburban Downers Grove is hoping to catch her favorite artist's attention with her version of the "In My Feelings" challenge.



The Alabama football Twitter account shared the video with the caption, "Get your mind right! Motivation from Drake repping Bama!"



Alabama fans were quick to comment about the video, saying that they didn't want his endorsement because he's "bad luck."

Even ESPN got in on the fun, sharing photos of Drake wearing sweatshirts of different teams.

"Will Alabama fall victim to the Drake curse?" the tweet read on Jan. 3



Sure enough, Alabama lost. But they didn't just lose, they got toppled by Clemson 44-16.


Drake has been spotted wearing Houston team jerseys in the past. When he was in Houston for his concert, he wore a UH football jersey on stage.



We're not saying this curse is legit, but the Coogs did lose big time against Army in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl game 70-14.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbuzzworthyrapperdrakecollege footballviralu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Cody Parkey: 'You can't make this up'
White Sox to sign Jon Jay to one-year, $4 million contract
Gaudreau scores twice as Flames beat Blackhawks 4-3
Clemson routs Alabama 44 to 16 winning CFP national title
More Sports
Top Stories
Video shows dramatic struggle between Lakemoor cop, fugitive wanted for murder
Sen. Durbin to address government shutdown's impact on TSA
Man shot to death in Dolton
Woman, 84, knocked down by purse snatcher in Ukrainian Village, police say
Man arrested in deadly CA bowling alley shooting
VIDEO: Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell
Trump to address nation amid government shutdown
Girl, 14, reported missing from Lakeview
Show More
Man, 22, struck, killed by pickup in West Chatham
Paraplegic passenger says he had to scoot down United plane aisle on bottom
Chicago AccuWeather: Much colder and windy Tuesday
Decade after Chicago charges, drug underboss finally takes aim at El Chapo
More News