Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade to attend special Chicago screening of ESPN documentary chronicling his life, career

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago native Dwyane Wade is coming home.
The now retired NBA superstar will be in his hometown for a special screening of his new ESPN documentary.
The screening will be held at the Museum of Contemporary Art Thursday night.
"D. Wade: Life Unexpected" chronicles Wade's life on and off the court. It also reflects on his personal and professional victories and set-backs throughout his legacy career.
The film is directed and executive produced by Wade's long-time friend Bob Metelus.
Many other current and former NBA players are also expected to attend the red carpet event.
The documentary will air on ESPN next Sunday, February 23 at 8 p.m.
