Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade to attend special Chicago screening of ESPN documentary chronicling his life, career

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago native Dwyane Wade is coming home.The now retired NBA superstar will be in his hometown for a special screening of his new ESPN documentary.The screening will be held at the Museum of Contemporary Art Thursday night."D. Wade: Life Unexpected" chronicles Wade's life on and off the court. It also reflects on his personal and professional victories and set-backs throughout his legacy career.The film is directed and executive produced by Wade's long-time friend Bob Metelus.Many other current and former NBA players are also expected to attend the red carpet event.The documentary will air on ESPN next Sunday, February 23 at 8 p.m.