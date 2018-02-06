SPORTS

Eagles fan appears to eat horse poop amid Super Bowl celebration

PHILADELPHIA --
As Philadelphia Eagles fans reveled in their team's first-ever Super Bowl win, some celebrations crossed the line, to say the least.

Throngs of fans filled the streets of Philly after the Eagles beat the New England Patriots on Sunday.

One reveler took his celebration one step too far. A video posted to Twitter shows a man clad in an Eagles jersey, hat and scarf eating what appears to be horse poop as crowds cheer him on.

The video shows the man approaching the pile of feces, getting on his knees and kneeling forward.

He bends down head-first into the pile and when he lifts his head back up, you can see that he has a mouthful of poop.



This incident was not the only one that shows revelers taking their celebrations a bit too far.

Another video posted to Twitter shows a car flipped onto its driver's side at Broad and Walnut.



Another video shows an Eagles fan doing a trust fall off the awning outside the Ritz Carlton in Center City, Philadelphia.

EMBED More News Videos

Video captured the moment a Philadelphia Eagles fan did a trust fall off the awning outside the Ritz Carlton in Center City Philadelphia.

Related Topics:
sportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowlu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NFL teams copying Eagles' blueprint, and which plans could work
Chance for Sports collects equipment for kids worldwide
Yankees try for sweep of White Sox
Does everything Javier Baez brings add up to an MVP?
Andujar hit, Gray relief lift Yankees over White Sox in 13
More Sports
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News