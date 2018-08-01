Elk Grove Village to sponsor bowl game in Bahamas

Elk Grove Village will be sponsoring a college football bowl game.It's the first time in history that a town that isn't considered a tourist destination has sponsored a bowl game.They're doing it more than 1,300 miles away, in the Bahamas. The Bahamas Bowl will be called the "Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl.""Makers Wanted" is the northwest suburban village's slogan to encourage business growth.The sponsorship will cost Elk Grove about $300,000.The game is scheduled for Dec. 21.