SPORTS

Elk Grove Village to sponsor bowl game in Bahamas

EMBED </>More Videos

Elk Grove Village will be sponsoring a college football bowl game. (WLS)

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) --
Elk Grove Village will be sponsoring a college football bowl game.

It's the first time in history that a town that isn't considered a tourist destination has sponsored a bowl game.

They're doing it more than 1,300 miles away, in the Bahamas. The Bahamas Bowl will be called the "Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl."

"Makers Wanted" is the northwest suburban village's slogan to encourage business growth.

The sponsorship will cost Elk Grove about $300,000.

The game is scheduled for Dec. 21.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscollege footballElk Grove Village
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Will Cole Hamels deliver as the Cubs' big deadline pickup?
O'Hearn homers as Royals beat White Sox 4-2
Royals aim for second straight win against White Sox
Pirates cap eventful deadline day with 5-4 win over Cubs
More Sports
Top Stories
Pregnant woman, teen shot in Chicago; crime down in July, CPD says
Aeromexico plane crash: Des Plaines priest, more than 100 passengers survive
Chicago Loop stabbing suspect photos released
Wisconsin man loses both legs after being licked by dog
Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries
Woman, 21, fatally shot in Gresham as she ran from 4 men; $5K reward offered
Man tries to lure 5-year-old girl with chocolate on NW Side, slaps her
Teen shot several times on his way to summer job in Hyde Park
Show More
Ice cream seller's mother dead after bizarre dry ice accident
Woman pulls gun out as teens brawl at Houston apartments
Wanted woman accused of injuring K-9 officer with eyebrow brush
MoviePass is raising its price and cutting access to blockbusters
More News