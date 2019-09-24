Judge allows wife of Ernie Banks to file new causes of action in estate case

The ruling follows a hearing Monday in which a judge was tasked with determining whether Banks' will could be admitted or if it should be discarded.
RELATED: Ernie Banks dies at age 83
Banks signed his will three months before his death in 2015. In his will, he allowed for his estate to go to longtime friend Regina Rice, not his wife and children.
PHOTOS: Ernie 'Mr. Cub' Banks, 1931-2015
Banks and wife Elizabeth were in the process of divorcing at the time of his death.
Lawyers for Elizabeth Banks have long argued that the Cubs legend's mental state was too diminished to have disinherited his longtime wife and all of his children.
RELATED: Author Ron Rapoport reveals hidden side of Ernie Banks in new book
WATCH: Full interview with author Ron Rapoport
The new causes of action that Elizabeth Banks is filing against Rice include fraud, financial exploitation of an elderly person, breach of fiduciary duty and tortious interference with an expected inheritance.
Banks' lawyers say the new causes of action stem from recently uncovered evidence that Banks' last will and trust was either incorrectly dated or changed after he signed it.
All parties involved are due back in court Oct. 23.