Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz shot, wounded, father tells ESPN

AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Former Boston Red Sox slugger and Dominican star David Ortiz was shot and wounded at an entertainment center in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, his father told ESPN's Enrique Rojas.

"They called to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred," Leo Ortiz said via telephone from the Dominican Republic.

"At the moment, everything is confusing. I'm trying to find out where they took my son," Mr. Ortiz added.

According to a report from Dominican TV station CDN 37, Ortiz was shot in the leg.

The 43-year-old, who was born in Santo Domingo, played in the MLB for 20 seasons but was best known for the 14 years he spent with Boston. Ortiz made 10 All-Star teams, won three World Series and one AL MVP with the Red Sox.
