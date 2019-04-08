Fans prepare for Cubs home opener on Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After a rough start to the season on the road, the Chicago Cubs will return home to Wrigley Field for Monday's home opener.The Cubs, who are 2-7, will play the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is 1:20 p.m. and can be watched on ABC7. Pregame coverage starts at noon.Meanwhile, fans and bar owners are making last-minute preparations for what is usually the biggest crowd of the season."We will do more business tomorrow then January, February, and March combined," said Joe Spagnoli, of Yak-Zies in Wrigleyville. The bar will start host a radio broadcast and concert that starts at 7 a.m. Monday.Bars and restaurants in Wrigleyville have just 81 regular season home dates when the Cubs are in town so they try to make the most of them.Sam Sanchez runs three popular Wrigleyville bars -- Old Crow, John Barleycorn and Moe's Cantina - said Opening Day is huge for business."Every year we need a little facelift because of all the new businesses on the street we have to try to stay on top," Sanchez said.There is plenty to discover inside the ballpark as well, including a number of new food options this season and three new clubs at Wrigley, which are all making their debut for the home opener.The hype extended beyond Wrigleyville on Sunday to O'Hare International Airport where American Airlines hosted a Wrigley experience, which was complete with hotdogs and Cubs mascot Clark.Back in Wrigleyville there were already crowds at Murphy's Bleachers on Sunday, even though the team is coming home with a losing record so far this season."Opening Day is special. The neighborhood looks great and we're excited," said Freddy Fagenholz, of Murphy's Bleachers.