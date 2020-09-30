Chicago Cubs prepare for first postseason game against Marlins, no fans allowed inside Wrigley Field

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6672806" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It's the first time since 2008 that the Cubs and the White Sox both made the playoffs.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs will play their first postseason game Wednesday at Wrigley Field facing the Miami Marlins in a best-of-three wild-card series.It's the first time since 2008 that the Cubs and the White Sox both made the playoffs.The game is set to begin at 1:00 p.m. and will be streamed on ABC 7 platforms.It's been a roughly 60-game season during the pandemic but the Cubs have managed to avoid any coronavirus outbreaks on the team.Unlike in years past, Wrigleyville is quiet in the hours leading up to game one of postseason play at home but that doesn't mean fans have any less love for the team."It's very slow and quiet. It doesn't feel like payoff baseball, but I mean come game time in here in a few hours, it will kind of pep up a little bit," Cubs fan Ethan Rubarts said.Fans aren't allowed inside the ballpark but outside is a different story.Many plan to watch the Cubs play the Marlins from home or at places near the ballpark like Murphy's Bleachers. The Cubs will be the only team that fans can pay to watch the games via rooftops.If the pandemic wasn't a factor there would be a fan frenzy surrounding Wrigley Field."This neighborhood would be crawling with people, everyone celebrating and getting ready for the game you know but at least in these strange times, we have the opportunity to support our local team and it brings the city together in a different way," fan Tom Dato said."It feels a little bit weird but I think it's just one of those things that we're gonna get past. I think we're gonna appreciate next year when hopefully it's all over," Steve Carr said.Despite the restrictions the dream remains the same for many Cubs fans."This is the best part of the year old when the Cubs get into the playoffs and after 2016 this is like another dream that has the potential to come to fruition," fan Harold Holler said.The team has made five postseason appearances in the last six years, so it's safe to say the Cubs know what to do."I don't know how my management style is going to play out," Cubs manager David Ross said. "I know we gotta win a series that's kinda the focus throughout the season. It is baseball so anything can happen in a short season."The shorter season also means new rules for the Wild Card series, playing the best of three games. After that, the postseason will follow the typical pattern of five-game Division series, seven-game League Championship Series, and a seven-game World Series.City and team officials said games will still follow all pandemic protocols and no fans will be allowed in the stands."We want to be the best today and every year it's the same way. The entire goal is to win the World Series," Cubs Infielder David Bote said.The last time the Cubs played the Marlins in the playoffs was back in 2003.The White Sox defeated the Oakland A's Tuesday in a 4-1 victory in their wild-card series opener.