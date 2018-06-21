SPORTS

Father rescues son from race car after fiery crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Dad was there in the nick of time to save his son!

A dad was there in the nick of time to rescue his son from a fiery crash during a car race in South Boston, Virginia, over Father's Day weekend.

Mike Jones found himself competing for the lead at South Boston Speedway on June 16. Jones was battling with Matt Bowling when their cars made contact, sending both racers spinning into the infield wall, according to WSET.

After crashing into the wall, Jones' car ignited on the track. His father, Dean, who also works as his crew chief, immediately ran onto the track to pull Mike out of the burning car.

They walked away from the crash and Dean was able to press the fire suppression system to help extinguish the blaze.

According to ESPN, Dean was placed on probation by NASCAR for violating the policy that anyone, aside from safety personnel, is allowed to step on the racing surface during an event. He was not fined or suspended for the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsrace carcar crashfirerescuefamily
SPORTS
Cubs hope Hamels can be stopper vs. Reds
Daniel Murphy goes 2-for-5 from leadoff spot in Cubs debut
Cubs break out of offensive funk in 8-2 win over Tigers
Homer-happy White Sox visit Tigers
Cubs hope Hamels can be stopper vs. Reds
More Sports
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News