Federer knocked out of Wimbledon by Anderson

Defending champion Roger Federer has been knocked out of Wimbledon after wasting a match point during a 2-6, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-4, 13-11 defeat to Kevin Anderson of South Africa.Having saved Federer's only break point of a 90-minute fifth set at 3-4, Anderson took his first chance at 11-11 and then served out for victory. The 2017 U.S. Open runner-up triumphed in 4 hours and 14 minutes.Federer had a match point at 5-4 in the third set, but struck a backhand into the net before the eighth-seeded Anderson broke in the following game and held serve.Anderson hit 13 winners and just four unforced errors in the fourth set as he claimed the only break to force a decider.In his first Wimbledon semifinal, Anderson will face 2016 runner-up Milos Raonic or ninth-seeded John Isner.