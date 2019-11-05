Fenwick High School in Oak Park fires head football coach

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A west suburban high school has fired its head football coach for violating school policy three years ago.Fenwick High School said in 2016 Greg Nudo allowed an assistant to attend "a couple of" practices and help during "some games."The problem is, that person had not undergone a background check, which is mandatory. The school said they have strict protocols in place "before anyone can serve as a coach or volunteer coach."The school said when the violation was confirmed it "was brought to Coach Nudo's attention he acknowledged that he did not alert Fenwick that he was doing this and did not follow Fenwick's important policies and procedures. At that time, Coach Nudo agreed to step down immediately."Fenwick officials said they have no evidence of any wrongdoing by the person who was brought in.