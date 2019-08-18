Sports

Former Bears running back Cedric Benson dead at 36

AUSTIN, Texas -- Former Chicago Bears running back Cedric Benson has died at the age of 36, his brother confirmed in a Facebook post.



Benson died in Austin Sunday morning, according to his family and multiple online reports.

Benson was the 4th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.

He also played for the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals.

Social media posts expressing condolences began flowing in when the news broke.

Former Texas coach Mack Brown commented on an Instagram post dedicated to Benson saying, "We lost a great one way too soon. #RIP"

Benson made a name for himself during his college career with the Longhorns. He finished at UT with 5,540 rushing yards, which is second in Longhorns program history.

He was also given the Doak Walker award during his senior year at UT, which goes to the nation's top running back.

After a deadly bombing in Austin last year, Benson helped restore the home of the victim's family.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaustinchicago bearsuniversity of texasgreen bay packerscincinnati bengals
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber alert issued for IN girl, 16, family believes may be with stalker
Chicago Weather: Air and Water Show delayed; Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled
Family demands answers in Indiana officer-involved shooting
Chicago AccuWeather: Humid, Sunday morning thunderstorms and heavy rain
Theater on the Lake hosts viewing party for Chicago Air and Water Show
2 injured, police release images of SUV wanted in hit-and-run
New Ill. license plates to help fight pediatric cancer
Show More
Group performs music at crime scenes around Milwaukee
Horn from the Heart: The Paul Butterfield Story
'Endangered' Man, 83, missing from Bellwood
Little League World Series features first girl in 5 years
Annual Black Harvest Film Festival celebrates independent filmmakers
More TOP STORIES News