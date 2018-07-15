SPORTS

Former Blackhawk Ray Emery drowns in Hamilton, Ontario

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ray Emery (29) awaits the start of the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Monday, Jan. 20, 2014, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

Former NHL goaltender Ray Emery has drowned in his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario. He was 35.

Hamilton Police said Emery was identified as the victim of the swimming accident Sunday morning. Staff sergeant Paul Evans said police received a call just after 6 a.m. that an adult swimmer did not surface and that the Niagara Police assisted in the recovery effort.

Emery's body was recovered just before 3 p.m. Sunday. Hamilton Police said a cause of death would be confirmed after a post-mortem.

Nicknamed "Razor" for his aggressive style, Emery played parts of 11 seasons with the Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks from 2003-2015. He helped the Senators reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2007 and won it as a backup with the Blackhawks in 2013.

In a statement, the Blackhawks said: "The Chicago Blackhawks organization was deeply saddened to hear of Ray Emery's passing. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. The Blackhawks will fondly remember Ray as a fierce competitor, a good teammate and a Stanley Cup champion."



Emery battled avascular necrosis, the same serious hip ailment that ended two-sport star Bo Jackson's career and came back to play. He and fellow Blackhawks netminder Corey Crawford combined to win the William Jennings Trophy for allowing the league's fewest goals during the lockout-shortened 2013 season and finished seventh in Vezina Trophy voting.

Throughout his career, Emery dealt with off-ice problems, including an incident of road rage, assault of a trainer in Russia and behavior that led to him being sent home from Ottawa's training camp.

"Ray's smile and intelligence made him a magnetic personality," said Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas, who knew Emery from junior hockey and the goalie's stint with the American Hockey League's Marlies. "You always rooted for him to reach his vast potential even as he went through the many ups and downs of his playing career."

Condolences poured out from the hockey community on Sunday after word of Emery's death spread. Dan Carcillo wrote on Twitter he was crushed, adding: "You will be missed deeply Ray. I love you man."

"Ray was a great teammate and an even better friend," Flyers captain Claude Giroux wrote . "Rest in peace Razor. I'll miss you man."

Former teammates lauded Emery's mentorship and leadership, especially in his final professional season in the AHL in 2015-16. Enforcer-turned-analyst Paul Bissonnette, a teammate with the AHL's Ontario Reign, said Emery would treat other players to dinner almost every night.

"I'd heard nothing but great things before meeting him and it was true," Bissonnette said. "He was awesome. Great in the locker room and just made life enjoyable."

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
