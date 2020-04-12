Former Cubs All-Star infielder Glenn Beckert dies at 79

Former Chicago Cubs second baseman Glenn Beckert died Sunday, the team announced. He was 79.Beckert spent nine seasons with the Cubs from 1965-1973 before finishing his career with two seasons for the San Diego Padres.In 1968, he led all of baseball with 98 runs scored and also won a Gold Glove. He was selected as an All-Star four straight seasons beginning in 1969.Hall of Fame pitcher Fergie Jenkins payed tribute to his former teammate on Twitter.A career .283 hitter, Beckert hit a career-best .342 in 1971 and led the National League five times in strikeout-to-at-bat ratio. The Cubs said he had "a reputation for one of the toughest at-bats in the league.""After his playing days concluded, Glenn was a familiar sight at Wrigley Field and numerous Cubs Conventions, and he always had a memory to share of his time on-and-off the field with his beloved teammates," the Cubs' statement said. "We offer our deepest condolences to Glenn's daughters, Tracy Seaman and Dana Starck, his longtime partner Marybruce Standley and his many, many friends."