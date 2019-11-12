celebrity deaths

Former Michigan State, Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers dies at age 38

Former Michigan State University and Detroit Lions wide receiver Charles Rogers, 38, has died. A spokesman for Michigan State confirmed Rogers' death to CNN, but did not say how he died.

Rogers is Michigan State's all-time leader in touchdown catches with 27, and he ranks third in school history with 2,281 receiving yards. He won the 2002 Biletnikoff Award, which is awarded to the best receiver in college football, after he caught 68 passes for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior.

"Charles Rogers was a gifted young man," Spartan wide receivers coach Don Treadwell said in a statement. "He had the total package as a premiere wide receiver with size, speed and range, topped with an awesome competitive spirit, yet he was humble off the field. It was a privilege to have coached him. He's a great Spartan warrior who will be deeply missed."

Selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft, Rogers never realized his full potential as he battled injuries and substance abuse issues during his short stint in the NFL.

