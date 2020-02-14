Sports

NBA All-Star Weekend: Former President Barack Obama surprises rising stars, packs supplies for Chicago schools

CHICAGO -- Former President Barack Obama surprised rising NBA stars in Chicago during All-Star Weekend.

Obama met with NBA rookie sensation Zion Williamson, of the New Orleans Pelicans, and Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic at a NBA Cares event on Friday. The former president helped the players pack school supplies for Chicago students and teachers.

NBA Cares is hosting events and programs throughout the week to benefit tens of thousands of children across Chicago's neighborhoods.

Williamson and Doncic are among the top young stars who will play in the NBA Rising Stars game Friday night.

On Thursday, Dwyane Wade surprised students at his alma mater, Harold Richards High School in Oak Lawn, after a screening of his new ESPN documentary "D. Wade: Life Unexpected."

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis also returned to his alma mater, Perspectives Charter School.

More events are scheduled throughout the weekend.

For everything you need to know, check out ABC7's guide on Chicago's NBA All-Star Weekend.
