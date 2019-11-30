Sports

Former Raider Terrelle Pryor in critical condition after stabbing: ESPN

Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) passes against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- Free-agent wide receiver and former Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor is reportedly in critical condition he was stabbed, according to an ESPN report.

Pryor, who started 10 games as a quarterback for the Oakland Raiders in 2012-13, underwent surgery after he walked into a hospital around 4:30 a.m. on Friday with stab wounds.

According to ESPN, Pryor was stabbed in the chest and shoulder at his apartment in Pittsburgh by an unidentified woman.

The woman was arrested by Pittsburgh Police and taken in custody, ESPN reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnfloakland raidersstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Police officer body slams man accused of spitting on cop
Police question person of interest in girl, 14, shot in chest during planned exchange in Little Village
Man accused of killing man after Ford Heights home invasion
Black Friday pulls in a record $7.4 billion in sales, as many turn to mobile orders
Woman kidnapped in Englewood and sexually assaulted for 6 days, police say
Witness to Laquan Mcdonald's fatal shooting settles lawsuit
Winter storm hits during holiday weekend travel rush
Show More
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
5th cold-related death reported in Cook County this season
Settlement reached in sexual harassment scandal involving former Madigan aide
Shop local for Small Business Saturday
8 tips for buying, maintaining the perfect Christmas tree
More TOP STORIES News