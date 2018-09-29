Formerly homeless high school football player wins game after 2 years off the field

WASHINGTON, D.C. --The crowd roared on Friday night as 18-year-old Jamal Speaks and his teammates on Ballou High School's football team secured a win with seconds left in the game against Roosevelt High School in Washington, D.C.
"It's a blessing to be in this uniform again," Speaks told WJLA.
For Speaks, the road to victory was not easy.
This was his first time playing with his teammates after nearly two years away from the sport he loves.
He had a tough year, due to homelessness. It interfered with his eligibility for recent games.
He says he's grateful for every bit of support he's getting as he tackles the road blocks in life.
"I love y'all, thank y'all so much. I just want to tell y'all that from the bottom of my heart," said Speaks.
Speaks says right now he's focused on going to college and playing football when his senior year wraps up.