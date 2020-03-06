7 on your sideline

William Fremd High School's girls basketball team eyes 1st state title

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- It's been quite a year so far for the William Fremd High School's girls basketball team led by Coach Dave Yates.

The Vikings are 28-7 and heading downstate in the Final Four of 4A after knocking off 2019 champion Maine West High School last week.

It will be their third time in five years to the state finals, but they are looking to grab their first state title after the momentum of beating the defending champions.

"We talked to our kids about having a lot more fight since the last time we played them," Yates said. "I feel like that was their response. I think it says a lot about kids that have a lot of composure and didn't want their season to end."

Emily Klaczek, who plays as a guard on the team, said she's proud.

"We were getting congratulations in the halls at the school. Our big thing is take and say thank you and move on to the next game. I want this team to be as good as they can be," Klaczek said. "I want us to win state, but obviously it's one game at a time. I couldn't be prouder of these girls."

Yates said the team hasn't even talked about making the state finals yet.

"Our goals have been, let's add three days to our season. And I think that's been their mantra and I kind of follow their lead on that," he said.
