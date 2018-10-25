SPORTS

Friday Flyover 2018: Winner to be announced Friday morning

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's high school football playoff time, which means it's also the return of the Friday Flyover Vote on ABC7 Eyewitness News.

For nearly two months, before the weekend's big high school football matchups, ABC7 broadcast live from a local high school along with Chopper 7 HD.

The vote lasted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25. We'll announce the winner on Friday, Oct. 26 on ABC7 News This Morning.
If you're in the app, tap here to vote.

What does the winner get? A trophy! That's right - an actual trophy, provided by B. Gunther & Company, Inc., 4742 Main Street, in Lisle.

Take a look back at these displays from our fabulous schools!

PHOTOS: Friday Flyover Competition


WATCH THE VIDEOS:

Lake Zurich High School
EMBED More News Videos

This week, we feature Lake Zurich High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!


Bloom High School and Bloom Trail High School
EMBED More News Videos

Friday Flyover: Bloom HS and Bloom Trail HS


Kaneland High School
EMBED More News Videos

It's time for Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!


Marian Catholic High School
EMBED More News Videos

This week, we feature Marian Catholic High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!


Bartlett High School
EMBED More News Videos

This week, we feature Bartlett High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!


Marist High School
EMBED More News Videos

This week, we feature Marist High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!


Maine South High School
EMBED More News Videos

This week, we feature Maine South High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!



Thanks again to our trophy provider:
B. Gunther & Company, Inc.

4742 Main Street
Lisle, Illinois 60532
630-969-5595
www.bgunther.com

If you want us to come to your school for a Friday Flyover next year, go to our ABC 7 Chicago Facebook page and let us know or use #FridayFlyover on Twitter.

2017's winner West Aurora High School
EMBED More News Videos

It's high school football playoff time, which means it's also the return of the Friday Flyover Vote on ABC7 Eyewitness News.



2016's winner Huntley High School
EMBED More News Videos

Huntley High School wins ABC7's Friday Flyover



2015's winner Plainfield South High School
EMBED More News Videos

Thanks to all who voted! The vote is now closed. Congratulations to this year's winner, Plainfield South High School!



2014's winner Joliet Central High School
EMBED More News Videos

Congratulations to this year?s Friday Flyover winner, Joliet Central High School!



2013's winner, Joliet West High School
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshigh schoolcommunitysportseducationhigh school footballhigh school sportsLake ZurichChicago HeightsMaple ParkBartlettChicagoMt. GreenwoodPark Ridge
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
Friday Flyover: Lake Zurich High School
Friday Flyover: Bloom HS and Bloom Trail HS
Friday Flyover: Kaneland High School
Friday Flyover: Marian Catholic High School
Friday Flyover: Bartlett High School
Friday Flyover: Marist High School
Friday Flyover: Maine South High School
West Aurora High School wins ABC7's Friday Flyover!
Huntley High School wins ABC7's Friday Flyover!
SPORTS
Scott Foster to help Blackhawks for some morning skates
Bulls forward Bobby Portis out 4-6 weeks with MCL sprain
Finding a way to bring the NBA to the Philippines
Bears aim to end slide vs. banged-up Jets
More Sports
Top Stories
Feds look to South Florida as origin of potential bombs, sources say
Advocates pressure police to solve 2 recent murders of transgender women
Man wanted in string of Fulton Market robberies
With Rogers Park killer still at large, parents take precautions for Halloween
Chicagoan George Papadopoulos grilled on Russia by congressional panel
Halloween on a Saturday? Why some people want to move the holiday
Gift card scam uses bosses' email addresses when phishing
Matteson man wanted for Harvey barber's murder
Show More
Illinois launches pilot program for autonomous vehicles
Night of 1,000 Jack-o'-Lanterns lights up Chicago Botanic Garden
2018 election: What is a blue wave?
Illinois state capitol placed on brief lockdown
More News