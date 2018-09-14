SPORTS

Friday Flyover: Bloom High School

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --
This week, we feature Bloom High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!

FUN FACTS
Bloom Township opened in 1900 and was located at the crossroads of america - Dixie Highway and Lincoln Highway. The current Bloom High School building was built during the Great Depression and is listed on The National Register of Historic Places. Bloom Trail was built as a freshmen and sophomore campus in the 1960's. Bloom Trail became a four-year high school in 1977.

Bloom Township School District 206 is comprised of approximately 2700 students from eight different communities.

Bloom Township Athletics is a combination of student-athletes from Bloom and Bloom Trail High Schools.

Bloom Township is a 6 time IHSA State Champion in Track and Field, 3 time champion in Cross Country and three time State Champion in wrestling.

Famous alums
Jerry Colangelo - Sports Executive - Member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Former owner of the Phoenix Suns and Arizona Diamondbacks. Former Chairman of USA Basketball.

Jim Bouton - Professional baseball player/Author. Former MLB pitcher for the New York Yankees, Seattle Pilots and Atlanta Braves. Author of numerous books including the NY Times best seller "Ball Four." One of the inventors of Big League Chew.

Bryant Young - Professional Football Player/Coach. Currently a defensive coach for the Atlanta Falcons. Young was an All-American at Notre Dame. four-time pro bowl defensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers.

Jan Johnson - Olympic Pole Vaulter - Won Bronze Medal in the 1972 Munich Olympics. Author of numerous books and chairman of National Pole Vault Safety Organization.

Derrick Walker - Professional Football Player - Former Captain at the University of Michigan. Walker played tight end during 7 professional seasons for the San Diego Chargers,Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders.
Awards, accolades

School colors
Royal Blue, Vegas Gold and White.

Mascot
Blazing Trojans

School song

To find out more about Bloom High School, visit www.bloomhs.org.
