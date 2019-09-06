LOCKPORT, Ill. (WLS) -- This week, we feature Lockport High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!
FUN FACTS
-First graduating class was in 1909
-Enrollment of nearly 3,900 students
-Serves the communities of Lockport, Homer Glen, Crest Hill
-65 square miles
-Two campuses: Central-Freshman Center, East-Sophomores, Juniors, Seniors
-U.S. News and World Report: Best Schools-2019
-2020 Best Schools-Niche
-20 team IHSA state championships
-Member of the Southwest Suburban Conference
-LTHS Band was featured in the movie Ferris Bueller's Day Off (parade scene)
-The nickname "Porters" is in reference to residents who referred to themselves as "Lockporters" and a local newspaper started referring to Lockport as the Porters, also in reference to those who worked on the docks of the I & M Canal
Famous alumni:
-Ron Coomer: former MLB baseball player, Cubs radio broadcaster
-Tony Pashos: former NFL offensive lineman
-Alando Tucker: former NBA basketball player
-Richaun Holmes: current NBA basketball player (Sacramento Kings)
-Haley Augello: 2016 U.S. Olympic Wrestler
-Mike Zimmer: Head Coach of the Minnesota Vikings
-CM Punk: Mixed martial artist, retired WWE wrestler
-Samantha Findlay: former professional softball player
-Robert Carr: notable philanthropist, founder of the Give Something Back Foundation
Social Media: @LockportHS205, Facebook, Twitter
Game time: 7:00 vs. Wheaton Warrenville South
To find out more about Lockport High School, visit www.lths.org.
Friday Flyover: Lockport High School
