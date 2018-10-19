Friday Flyover: Maine South High School

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) --This week, we feature Maine South High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!
PHOTOS: Maine South High School
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
FUN FACTS
Maine South opened in 1964 and currently has 2,401 students.
Main South has won 6 state football championships and 17 CSL championships in the last 18 years
The Breakfast Club stadium scene was filmed at Wilson Stadium
Famous alums
Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton
Super Bowl champion Dave Butz
Sean Giambrone from the TV show "The Goldbergs."
School colors
Red and White.
Mascot
Hawks
To find out more about Maine South High School, visit south.maine207.org.