Friday Flyover: Maine South High School

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) --
This week, we feature Maine South High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!

FUN FACTS
Maine South opened in 1964 and currently has 2,401 students.

Main South has won 6 state football championships and 17 CSL championships in the last 18 years

The Breakfast Club stadium scene was filmed at Wilson Stadium

Famous alums
Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton

Super Bowl champion Dave Butz

Sean Giambrone from the TV show "The Goldbergs."
School colors
Red and White.

Mascot
Hawks

To find out more about Maine South High School, visit south.maine207.org.
