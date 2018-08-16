Friday Flyover: Nominate your high school!

CHICAGO (WLS) --One of ABC7's favorite times of the year is coming up soon. High school football season is about to begin - that means it's time for Friday Flyover!
The station sends Chopper 7 HD above local high schools to showcase their school spirit. ABC7 is currently looking for schools you think should be featured in this year's competition, which begins in a few weeks.
To nominate your school, send an email to WLS.desk@abc.com with "Friday Flyover" in the subject line and include the following information:
1) What you love about your high school, how the students and staff demonstrate school spirit and/or why you think it would be a good candidate for Friday Flyover
2) Who to contact at the high school, including a phone number and/or email address
In addition to the email, head over to the ABC 7 Chicago Facebook page and comment on the Friday Flyover post to tell ABC7 which schools the chopper should fly over.
Check out the schools featured in last year's Friday Flyover: