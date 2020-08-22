Friday night lights are back on in Munster with COVID-19 safety precautions

MUNSTER, Ind., (WLS) -- Noah Poole is a senior at Munster High School, and he took to the field for the start of his final football season Friday night.The Friday night lights are back on- this time, during a pandemic."There are a lot of nerves and anxiety- which is every game. But it is heightened for the first game," Poole said. "We are extremely fortunate to play out here, especially with all of the uncertainty surrounding the season."The Munster Mustangs took precautions to help decrease the chances of potential exposure to the virus while still playing a contact sport."Basically any time you are not on the field, mask on. The team washes all of our uniforms. We disinfect the equipment like the sleds and the pads. The locker rooms also get disinfected," Poole said.Munster High School's Athletic Director Ira Zimmer said the team has been following IHSAA guidelines since July and have been minimizing contact and sanitizing gear."We have six questions asked every day before practice. We take your temperature. As long as you answer no to everything- no symptoms, your temperature checks out, you are good to go," Zimmer said. "We do not practice one drill for more than 10 minutes. They practice social distancing, put their masks on, trainers hand out water, gloves, masks- one time use cups."Munster High said they have found no positive cases yet.If that changes, the schools said they have a plan."Do the tracing and find out who they were with. Then we may have to pull players off. There is a process to follow," Zimmer said.It is a nine game season, but the team is looking for a fourth opponent after other local schools canceled the season."We want everyone to be safe. We want the kids to have this experience. We are trying," Zimmer said.The team is planning to play each game like it could be their last, all while keeping safety top of mine."Whatever your prerogative is, whether to have a season or keep each other safe, there is a reason for wearing a mask and ultimately there is no excuse for not having one on whenever you can," Poole said.