Game of the Week: Crete-Monee vs. Richards

There is a full slate of IHSA Semi Final playoff games Saturday, including the ABC7/Sun-Times Game of the Week between Crete-Monee and Richards from Oak Lawn.It's an away game for the Bulldogs, who are looking to get back to the finals for the first time since 2013. Tony Sheehan's squad is 12-0, and Richards would like to add to their two state championships."We've got to do the little things. The little things are either going to win us or lose us the game. Details, details, details," said Richards Head Coach Tony Sheehan. "This is a very good team. This is the best team we've played all year. They're fast and physical and we've got to be able to control the game and win the turnover battle.""We take every game like we are supposed to with the mindset of like we have to win," said Richards linebacker Trevon Jones. "We are looking to stop their run. They are a very fast team.""This is a proud program with a lot of tradition. It's our seventh semi," Sheehan said. "If we win this will be our 5th time in the State Title game and it means a lot. These kids have worked hard, it's a special group and I really want it for them.