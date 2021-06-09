Sports

Gary West Side Leadership Academy gets new track for first time in years

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fully renovated track unveiled at Gary High School

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Tuesday a completely refurbished track was revealed at Gary's West Side Leadership Academy, part of a larger plan to renovate the school's athletic facilities for both student and community use.

"They deserve a good place to come out, and walk, and exercise," said Robert Lee, athletic director.


Having fallen into disrepair years ago, students have been unable to train or even compete on school grounds until now. Track and field athletes have been forced to use hallway and school parking lots for practice, but that will no longer be the case.

"I won't be hurting myself and tripping over potholes, "said Ariana Robinson, track and field athlete.

"I just hope that being that we have a new environment we'll have more people come out, more students, more college coaches to watch us," said Quincy Williams, track and field athlete.

"People can come see us now. We have the right equipment to practice on now," said Chenzye Deberry, track and field athlete.


Funding for the project comes from an Indiana bill that allows Gary's Community School Corporation to defer up to $25 million in loan repayments to finance much needed building and ground repairs. Longtime girls track coach Veronica Wiliams has seen it all here throughout the years, even watching the boy's team with a state championship in 2014 without a track of their own.

"When I came out today, I did that victory lap, I had tears in my eyes because people say, 'What about Gary?'" she said. "Well, what about it? It's not how you drive, as long as you arrive."

And they're not done yet. New turf for the football team, a renovated swimming pool and tennis courts are next on the list at West Side Leadership Academy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsgaryfitnessexercisehigh schoolhigh school sportsfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chicago renters rethink buying after report on IL property taxes, gov. debt
North Shore man charged in Jan. 6 breach of US Capitol
Suspects charged in freeway shooting death of Calif. boy
Buffalo Grove flies Pride Flag after outcry, but not at village hall
Push to ease US-Canada border COVID-19 travel restrictions
16-year-old girl sexually assaulted on Beach Park bike path
Chicago police release video of armed robbery suspects at Mount Greenwood Subway shop
Show More
Southwest Side, Evergreen park see in crease in blocked train crossings
WI woman accused of using eyedrops to kill friend, theft
'In the Heights' movie stars veteran actors Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz
Apple Wallet will soon be able to store your driver's license
Suspect fires gun during Garfield Ridge bank robbery: FBI
More TOP STORIES News