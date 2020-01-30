Sports

Wildcat Walk-on: Glenbard West LB Greyson Metz will be preferred walk-on at NU

By
ADDISON, Ill. (WLS) -- A linebacker from Glenbard West turned down a pile of scholarship offers to walk on at his dream school, Northwestern University.

"Education is everything," said Greyson Metz, a senior at Glenbard West. "I think Northwestern taps into a network of unbelievable people after college. That was not obviously the whole part of the decision. It's a good school. It's the people there; when I visited, that really made me feel at home, and the type of football they play."

Hours in the gym are paying off for Metz, who will be a preferred walk-on in Evanston, turning down the scholarship offers he deserves as the 12th-ranked player in the state

"A lot a lot of people have challenged, saying 'why would you make that decision,' but I'm OK with it. You're not going to please everyone," he said, while training at The Sports Lab in Addison.

Metz isn't looking back, fully embracing the challenge of his unwavering commitment to the Wildcats.

"I'm pumped. I can't wait! That's why we're here now, working out just looking to the future," Metz said. "It's kind of cliche to say I have to prove myself now. Of course it's a motivating factor. I want to do everything I can to earn a scholarship and take that financial weight off my parents' shoulders, and I understand the commitment they made is huge. I don't take that for granted; it just makes me want to work even harder."
