Goose Island Brewery offered Bears fans who blamed kicker Cody Parkey for the team's playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after missing a 43-yard field goal, the opportunity to make that field goal at their 1800 West Fulton Street location. If they did it, the brewery said, they would get free bear for a year.
Goose Island tweeted, "A lot of armchair kickers on here are saying that they could hit that field goal, which we find DOUBTFUL. You're gonna sit there on your throne of potato chips and vape pens and criticize this dude's athleticism? GET REAL."
But it turns out free beer for a year is illegal in Illinois.
Instead of limitless libations, the brewery will offer a free trip to any NFL game next season to the winner.
The challenge takes place Saturday and Sunday.