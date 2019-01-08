SPORTS

Goose Island offering free beer for making 43-yard field goal after Cody Parkey miss

CHICAGO (WLS) --
With many Chicago Bears fans blaming kicker Cody Parkey for the team's playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after missing a 43-yard field goal, Goose Island wants to see if they can do any better.

Goose Island tweeted, "A lot of armchair kickers on here are saying that they could hit that field goal, which we find DOUBTFUL. You're gonna sit there on your throne of potato chips and vape pens and criticize this dude's athleticism? GET REAL."


The Chicago brewery says it will build a field goal post and put it up outside their taproom, 1800 W. Fulton St., for fans to try their luck. Goose Island says it will be up this weekend during normal taproom hours.

Anyone who is able to make a 43 yarder will win free beer for a year, Goose Island says.
