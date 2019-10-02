Sports

Gov. JB Pritzker endorses legislation allowing college athletes to be paid in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is endorsing legislation that would allow college athletes in the state to make money from endorsements.

Pritzker said college athletes deserve the same opportunity as everyone else to earn money based on the use of their name and image.

Democratic state Rep. Emanuel Welch of Hillside has introduced legislation that would put Illinois in line with California.

Earlier this year, California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law allowing athletes at California universities to use their names and likenesses to make money, The law also bans schools from kicking athletes off the team if they get paid.

Illinois House Republican leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs said Sunday he would urge his GOP colleagues to oppose Welch's proposed legislation.
