SPORTS

Little League World Series: Hawaii beats South Korea 3-0 to win championship

Hawaii teammates celebrate after a home run early in the Little League World Series Championship in South Williamsport, Pa. on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. --
It only took one pitch for Mana Lau Kong to deliver Hawaii its first Little League World Series title in a decade.

Kong homered to center field on the first pitch his team saw Sunday, and Ka'olu Holt pitched a complete game to lead Hawaii to a 3-0 victory over South Korea in the Little League World Series championship.

It's the first Little League World Series title for Hawaii since 2008. Hawaii is now one of seven U.S. states with at least three LLWS championships.

Former President Barack Obama, a Hawaii native, tweeted to congratulate the team, saying they made the country proud.



Hawaii got two runs in the third inning by capitalizing on a rare miscue from South Korea.

A wild pitch from starter Kim Yeong-hyeon scored Zachary Won, and Taylin Oana ran in all the way from second after an errant throw home. The mistake was just the second error of the tournament for South Korea.

Holt allowed just two hits and struck out seven.

Seoul, South Korea, has played in the three of the last six LLWS title games, but won only once - in 2014. It lost in 2016 to Maine-Endwell, New York.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbaseballlittle league
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Athletes bike, swim & run in humid Chicago triathlon
What are competitive gaming tournaments?
Hendricks shuts down Reds, Cubs win 9-0 to complete sweep
Kopech earns first MLB win as White Sox beat Tigers 7-2
More Sports
Top Stories
8 children killed in Little Village fire ID'd
4 dead, 9 injured in Jacksonville Madden tournament shooting: Source
Playwright Neil Simon, creator of 'The Odd Couple,' dies at 91
6-year-old Washington boy hospitalized after being bullied
Bush 43, Obama expected to speak at McCain's funeral
3 hospitalized after Naperville fire
What are competitive gaming tournaments?
Missing man, 75, may need medical attention
Show More
2 wounded in Logan Square shooting
Lanes reopen after crash shuts down inbound Eisenhower
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Cubs take a swing at sweeping Reds
More News