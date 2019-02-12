High school basketball game raises money for families of 2 fallen CPD officers

BURBANK, Ill. (WLS) --Two fallen Chicago police officers were honored during a high school basketball game Tuesday night.
Reavis High School in Burbank hosted a Heroes Night, raising money for the families of officers Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary.
The officers were killed in December when they were struck by a train traveling on Metra tracks.
The school has several connections to both men, including a nephew of Marmolejo's who is currently a student there.
Some of the money raised Tuesday night will go to a scholarship named after Officers Marmolejo and Gary.