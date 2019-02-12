SPORTS

High school basketball game raises money for families of 2 fallen CPD officers

EMBED </>More Videos

Two fallen Chicago police officers were honored during a high school basketball game Tuesday night.

BURBANK, Ill. (WLS) --
Two fallen Chicago police officers were honored during a high school basketball game Tuesday night.

Reavis High School in Burbank hosted a Heroes Night, raising money for the families of officers Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary.

The officers were killed in December when they were struck by a train traveling on Metra tracks.

The school has several connections to both men, including a nephew of Marmolejo's who is currently a student there.

Some of the money raised Tuesday night will go to a scholarship named after Officers Marmolejo and Gary.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfundraiserbasketballhigh schoolchicago police departmentofficer killedBurbank
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Cubs closer Brandon Morrow to miss beginning of season
Cubs launching Marquee Sports Network in 2020
Cubs launching a network of their own, Marquee Sports Network
6-year-old Ill. boy born with no feet, 1 hand pursues wrestling dreams
Newcomers settling in for Grizzlies, Bulls
More Sports
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Blowing snow leads to spinouts, crashes across area
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Cmdr. Paul Bauer remembered 1 year after death
CPS teacher charged with sexually abusing former student in Skokie
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
Paramedics push patient nearly a mile up icy hill after ambulance gets stuck
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Delphi, Indiana murders: 2 years later, lead investigator updates case
Show More
Cubs launching Marquee Sports Network in 2020
Retired correctional officer dies after Hazel Crest beating, robbery
Worker stabbed in robbery at River North gas station
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More News