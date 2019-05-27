Sports

High school soccer players recieve 'Pepsi-Co Showdown MVP' belts from Cub's pitcher

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two high school soccer players received a big surprise from a Cub's pitcher.

Before Sunday afternoon's game at Wrigley Field, Carl Edwards Jr. presented Sydney Downs and Omar Carreno with this year's "Pepsi-Co Showdown MVP" belts.

The two were selected due to their outstanding play during the 17th annual PepsiCo Showdown, which is the largest high school soccer tournament in the country.

Downs and Carreno are seniors and will also receive $100 checks to donate to their favorite charity.
